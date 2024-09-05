All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian air defence in Belarus downs its own attack drones during nighttime attack on Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 September 2024, 13:09
Russian air defence in Belarus downs its own attack drones during nighttime attack on Ukraine
A Russian Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian air defence, deployed in Belarus, has shot down its own Shahed attack drones during a Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 4-5 September, which led to explosions and a fire at a warehouse in the city of Gomel.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian military monitoring project

Details: Analysts reported that at least eight Russian Shahed drones flew into the airspace of Belarus on the night of 4-5 September. Russian air defence responded to the drones at 01:34 and 01:36, shooting down at least one Shahed.

Advertisement:

Local residents reported explosions and the fall of a burning drone. The incident was also confirmed by Russian propaganda news outlets, reporting on the work of the 1530th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, which is stationed at the Zyabrawka airfield in the Gomel district. The downed drone fell on a warehouse in Gomel, causing a fire. Analysts noted that no air-raid warning had been issued in the city.

In response to the drone activity, the Belarusian Air Force scrambled its fighter jets from the airfield in Baranavichy and attempted to shoot down the drones. Reportedly, at around 02:30, one of the Shahed drones was hit over the town of Khoiniki.

Some of the drones returned to Ukrainian airspace, while others continued to move deeper into Belarus, heading for Mazyr, Khoiniki and Bragin.

Advertisement:

Belaruski Hajun stressed that two of the eight drones were shot down, while the rest either returned to Ukraine or disappeared from radars.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Belarusair defenceShahed droneUkraine
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Belarus
Air defence downs 60 of 78 Shahed drones, 15 jammed, 3 returned to Russia and Belarus
Belarus' General Staff admits border breach by Russian drones but pretends not to know their origin
Belarus downs Russian Shahed drones at night: fighter jets scrambled
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: