Belarus' General Staff admits border breach by Russian drones but pretends not to know their origin

The Belarusian General Staff has said that on the night of 4-5 September, drones flew into the country and had to be shot down, but did not specify who launched them.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus, Belarussian state-owned news outlet BelTA

Quote from Sergei Frolov, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Air Force: "At night, on 5 September, a violation of the state border of the Republic of Belarus in the airspace was recorded, allegedly by unmanned aerial vehicles.’

Advertisement:

Details: He said that a decision was made to shoot them down. "This fact is being investigated," the military said.

The Belarusian military did not in any way imply that these were drones launched by Russia at Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:

Late in the evening of 4 September, Russian forces launched attack UAVs.

Belaruski Hajun reported that two Shahed attack drones entered Gomel Oblast in Belarus from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast at around 01:00 on the night of 4-5 September. Belarusian military forces have scrambled fighter jets, and explosions have been heard in the Gomel district.

Support UP or become our patron!