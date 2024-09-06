All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Azov Brigade regains control over part of New-York in Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 6 September 2024, 10:05
Azov Brigade regains control over part of New-York in Donetsk Oblast
Blue marks the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces. Photo: DeepStateMap

Soldiers from the Azov 12th Special Forces Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard have regained control of a part of the village of New-York on the Toretsk front and successfully broken the Russian encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area.

Source: Azov on Telegram

Quote: "When the brigade engaged in combat operations in the area, the battlefield situation was dire. However, thanks to their high combat spirit, courage, and professionalism of their fighters, Azov managed to stabilise the situation, regain control of part of New-York, and break the enemy's encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, the situation in New-York remains tense. Russians are conducting up to 15 assaults in the brigade's area of responsibility every day.

"The enemy has repeatedly claimed to have completely occupied New-York. However, this is yet another manipulation by the invaders. The defence forces control a part of the settlement and are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories," the brigade said.

Previously:

Advertisement:
  • In a report dated 18 August, the Institute for the Study of War, citing Russian military bloggers, reported that the Russians were in control of most of New-York and perhaps had "captured the city".
  • On 20 August, Ukrainska Pravda sources in the leadership of the 53rd Brigade and the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group reported that Ukrainian forces, in particular the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, were continuing to hold the line in the northern part of the village of New-York in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 5 September, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told CNN in an interview that Ukrainian forces had managed to stop the Russians on the Pokrovsk front, the hottest area of the war zone.
  • DeepState, a group of military analysts, noted that Ukrainian forces had regained positions in New-York and Nelipivka in Donetsk Oblast and near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also: Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report

Background:

The Russians launched an offensive on the Toretsk front, in particular towards the city of Toretsk and the village of New-York, in the second half of June 2024. Prior to that, there had been no progress in this area of the war zone since the full-scale invasion began.

An Ukrainska Pravda source familiar with the situation on this front said there were two reasons why the offensive had been possible. First, Ukrainian intelligence had not detected the build-up of Russian forces and resources from the side of occupied Horlivka. Second, the Russians took advantage of a rotation in Ukrainian units when the 24th Brigade left Toretsk for Chasiv Yar and the 41st Brigade moved from Chasiv Yar to Toretsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastAzov
Advertisement:

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Fire engine blown up in Donetsk Oblast: 3 firefighters injured – photos
Russians intensify offensive on Vuhledar and will not slow down quickly – ISW
Ukrainian defenders regain positions in two settlements in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
19:57
Telegram starts cooperation with French police – media
19:54
Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant
19:50
Global wheat prices surge after Russian attack on grain ship in Black Sea
19:37
​​Putin warns that allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia will draw West into war
18:56
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says explosive device found near substation in Kyiv Oblast
18:54
Ukrainian pilots are training on F-16s in Romania – defence ministers
18:44
NATO scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers detected near Latvia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: