Azov Brigade regains control over part of New-York in Donetsk Oblast

Soldiers from the Azov 12th Special Forces Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard have regained control of a part of the village of New-York on the Toretsk front and successfully broken the Russian encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area.

Azov on Telegram

"When the brigade engaged in combat operations in the area, the battlefield situation was dire. However, thanks to their high combat spirit, courage, and professionalism of their fighters, Azov managed to stabilise the situation, regain control of part of New-York, and break the enemy's encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers."

Details: Meanwhile, the situation in New-York remains tense. Russians are conducting up to 15 assaults in the brigade's area of responsibility every day.

"The enemy has repeatedly claimed to have completely occupied New-York. However, this is yet another manipulation by the invaders. The defence forces control a part of the settlement and are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories," the brigade said.

Previously:

In a report dated 18 August, the Institute for the Study of War, citing Russian military bloggers, reported that the Russians were in control of most of New-York and perhaps had "captured the city".

On 20 August, Ukrainska Pravda sources in the leadership of the 53rd Brigade and the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group reported that Ukrainian forces, in particular the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, were continuing to hold the line in the northern part of the village of New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On 5 September, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told CNN in an interview that Ukrainian forces had managed to stop the Russians on the Pokrovsk front, the hottest area of the war zone.

DeepState, a group of military analysts, noted that Ukrainian forces had regained positions in New-York and Nelipivka in Donetsk Oblast and near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also: Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report

Background:

The Russians launched an offensive on the Toretsk front, in particular towards the city of Toretsk and the village of New-York, in the second half of June 2024. Prior to that, there had been no progress in this area of the war zone since the full-scale invasion began.

An Ukrainska Pravda source familiar with the situation on this front said there were two reasons why the offensive had been possible. First, Ukrainian intelligence had not detected the build-up of Russian forces and resources from the side of occupied Horlivka. Second, the Russians took advantage of a rotation in Ukrainian units when the 24th Brigade left Toretsk for Chasiv Yar and the 41st Brigade moved from Chasiv Yar to Toretsk.

