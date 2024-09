Fire engine blown up in Donetsk Oblast: 3 firefighters injured – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three firefighters from Kharkiv Oblast have been injured in Donetsk Oblast when their fire engine hit an explosive device and was blown up.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Three firefighters from Kharkiv, who were involved in extinguishing a large-scale forest fire in Donetsk Oblast, were injured. The fire engine they were working in exploded after hitting an enemy explosive device."

Details: The incident occurred on the evening of 5 September in the village of Krymky in Donetsk Oblast.

The injured firefighters were hospitalised.

