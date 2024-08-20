Ukraine's defence forces, particularly the 53rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continue to hold the defence in the northern part of the town of New-York in Donetsk Oblast. The latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian military bloggers, mentioned that the village had been possibly captured.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in leadership of the 53rd Brigade and ​​Luhansk Operational Tactical Group

Quote from a source in the 53rd Brigade: "Our forces are in New-York, holding the defence. We control approximately 20% [of the town]. The Russians are advancing thanks to a large number of reserves. We kill them, but they keep coming. Unfortunately, we don’t have such reserves."

Details: Another source of Ukrainska Pravda reported that besides the lack of infantry, there are also issues with the available personnel. On the New-York and neighbouring Toretsk fronts, there are problems with the motivation of the military and a rather high rate of those who voluntarily abandoned the military positions.

After occupying part of New-York, the Russians are already actively moving towards the next town, Nelipivka.

For reference: The Russians captured most of New-York remarkably quickly. It happened just in two months. By the end of June 2024, New-York and Toretsk were the last settlements where the line of contact remained where it had been during the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) and Joint Forces Operation (JFO) [the combat action against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts from 2014].

Background:

On 18 August, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian military bloggers, reported that the Russians control most of New-York and may have even "captured the village".

The New York front has been problematic since the beginning of the Russian summer offensive.

In early July, soldiers from the 206th battalion of the 241st Independent Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces, who have been seconded to the 41st Mechanised Brigade on the Toretsk front since the end of June, complained of insufficient support from this formation.

Later, the 53rd Mechanised Brigade was sent to reinforce the New-York front, but the situation did not improve.

The Russians launched their offensive on Toretsk and New York in late June 2024, and it turned out to be successful for them. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the reason for this was the unsuccessful rotation of Ukraine’s defence forces in June: at that time, the 24th Brigade was removed from Toretsk and sent to Chasiv Yar, while the 41st was removed from Chasiv Yar and sent to Toretsk.

Read also: Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report

