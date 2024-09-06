Kursk operation has left Putin at standstill, he's looking for a response – Head of UK Ministry of Defence

The new UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, has called unwavering support for Ukraine his "number one priority" and said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces' offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast has left the Kremlin leader stumped as he is still deciding what to do in response.

Details: As reported by journalists, Healey said this while speaking on board a Royal Air Force plane on his way to Germany, where he will attend a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence.

"I’m proud the UK has been united in support of Ukraine, and I was determined and Keir Starmer was determined that would continue with a Labour government," he said.

He also stressed that the offensive on Russia's Kursk Oblast had "clearly wrong-footed Putin as he left parts of his border undefended and he's still working out what to do in response, while Ukraine is holding its own in that area."

Healey's associates told journalists that his ambition is to be seen as the UK government's "Mr Ukraine" – a role that until recently was filled by his Conservative predecessor, Ben Wallace.

Background:

The UK is to supply 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) as part of a £162 million contract to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

The 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, will take place on 6 September at the US Air Force base of the same name in Germany.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the meeting and announced plans to visit Italy.

This is the first Ramstein-format meeting since 13 June. The last meeting focused on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

