All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kursk operation has left Putin at standstill, he's looking for a response – Head of UK Ministry of Defence

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 September 2024, 12:18
Kursk operation has left Putin at standstill, he's looking for a response – Head of UK Ministry of Defence
John Healey. Photo: Getty Images

The new UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, has called unwavering support for Ukraine his "number one priority" and said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces' offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast has left the Kremlin leader stumped as he is still deciding what to do in response.

Source: European Pravda citing Politico

Details: As reported by journalists, Healey said this while speaking on board a Royal Air Force plane on his way to Germany, where he will attend a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence.

Advertisement:

"I’m proud the UK has been united in support of Ukraine, and I was determined and Keir Starmer was determined that would continue with a Labour government," he said.

He also stressed that the offensive on Russia's Kursk Oblast had "clearly wrong-footed Putin as he left parts of his border undefended and he's still working out what to do in response, while Ukraine is holding its own in that area."

Healey's associates told journalists that his ambition is to be seen as the UK government's "Mr Ukraine" – a role that until recently was filled by his Conservative predecessor, Ben Wallace.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastPutinUKArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast operation: Ukrainian forces control 1,300 sq. km, Russia has lost over 6,000 troops
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief justifies Kursk Oblast operation: Russia was preparing offensive from there
NATO Secretary General: Ukraine's Kursk offensive achieved a lot
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: