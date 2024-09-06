All Sections
UK to send 650 air defence missiles worth £162 million to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 6 September 2024, 04:02
Lightweight Multirole Missiles. Photo: US Ministry of Defence

The United Kingdom will supply 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) under a £162 million contract to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence

Details: It was reported that this assistance was part of the new UK government's commitment to Ukraine. 

Defence Secretary John Healey will make an announcement on the air defence aid package at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Force Base (also known as Ramstein-format meetings).

Healey will also reiterate the UK's unwavering commitment to Ukraine and call on allies to continue providing vital equipment to Ukraine.

The first batch of LMMs is expected to be delivered by the end of this year. 

The missiles are manufactured by Thales at its Belfast plant. They are highly versatile and can be launched from a variety of platforms on land, sea, and air.

Background: 

  • During his visit to Kyiv in May 2024, former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron initiated negotiations with Ukraine about a 100-year partnership.
  • In January, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised during his speech in the UK Parliament that his country was building a new partnership with Ukraine that was intended to last for 100 years and beyond.
  • The future agreement will be based on the provisions of the 2020 Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement and the 2024 Agreement on Security Co-operation between the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Ukraine.
  • The first round of negotiations was held on 13 August.

