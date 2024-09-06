Russians launch airstrike on Sumy Oblast's border settlements, killing and wounding locals

On 6 September, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the border in Sumy Oblast, killing four people and injuring four others.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 6 September 2024, at approximately 15:00, the [Russian] invaders dropped three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast, using military methods outlawed by international law."

Details: The Russian attack killed a 66-year-old woman in her own home and injured four others, including a 15-year-old child. Approximately 15 private residences were damaged.

