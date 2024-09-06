All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy Oblast's border settlements, killing and wounding locals

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 September 2024, 18:20
Russians launch airstrike on Sumy Oblast's border settlements, killing and wounding locals
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On 6 September, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the border in Sumy Oblast, killing four people and injuring four others.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 6 September 2024, at approximately 15:00, the [Russian] invaders dropped three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast, using military methods outlawed by international law."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian attack killed a 66-year-old woman in her own home and injured four others, including a 15-year-old child. Approximately 15 private residences were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Sumy Oblast
Seven people injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian attacks
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring three people
Russians strike two industrial facilities in Sumy Oblast, injuring woman – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: