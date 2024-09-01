All Sections
Russians strike two industrial facilities in Sumy Oblast, injuring woman – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 19:21
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked two industrial facilities in the city of Sumy on 1 September, injuring a woman. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon, 1 September, the enemy launched an airstrike on infrastructure in the Sumy hromada (three explosions were documented).

Early reports say people have been injured. All the necessary services are working at the scene. Those injured are receiving medical treatment. The consequences of the enemy attack are being dealt with."

Update: The Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said the Russian forces had attacked two industrial facilities in the city of Sumy, injuring a woman who works at one of them.

руйнування в Сумах 1 вересня, фото прокуратури
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Early reports indicate that enemy aircraft dropped three glide bombs on the city of Sumy around 15:30 (Kyiv time) on 1 September 2024, in violation of the international rules and customs of law.

An industrial facility in the city was damaged in the attack: specifically, production and storage facilities, as well as an administrative building and three vehicles, sustained damage. A 42-year-old female employee was injured.

The workshop of another local plant was also damaged."

