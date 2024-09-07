US responds to Iran sending its missiles to Russia, saying this is sharp escalation of war

The US has said that any supply of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Sean Savett, White House National Security Council spokesperson: "We have been warning of the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are alarmed by these reports.

Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Details: Another US official told Reuters that they are closely monitoring the potential supply of Iranian-produced missiles to Russia.

The transfer comes as the United States and partners, including in Europe, have warned that Iran's move could have consequences. Western countries have been watching the deepening ties between Iran and Russia in recent months with concern.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday that Tehran's position on the war remains unchanged.

Quote from Iran’s mission to the UN: "Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict – which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations – to be inhumane.

Thus, not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict."

Background:

Reuters, the first to report on the upcoming supply of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, wrote that it could be the Fath-360, a system that launches ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a 150-kilogramme warhead.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an unnamed US official, that Iran had already delivered short-range missiles to Russia.

