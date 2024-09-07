Russians hit Kharkiv and its suburbs

Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv and its suburbs on the afternoon of Saturday, 7 September.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: At 16:00, Syniehubov reported that the Russians were bombarding Kharkiv.

Later, he reported a hit but no information about casualties.

At 16:19, Syniehubov noted that Russian strikes on Kharkiv had been recorded. Early reports indicate that the building of a garden association in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district has been hit.

Another strike was recorded in a residential area of the village of Mala Danylivka, which is located in Kharkiv's suburbs.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Russians attacked Kharkiv's Industrialnyi and Saltivskyi districts. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes. There were no reports of casualties.

