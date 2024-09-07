All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit Kharkiv and its suburbs

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 16:31
Russians hit Kharkiv and its suburbs
The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv and its suburbs on the afternoon of Saturday, 7 September.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: At 16:00, Syniehubov reported that the Russians were bombarding Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Later, he reported a hit but no information about casualties.

At 16:19, Syniehubov noted that Russian strikes on Kharkiv had been recorded. Early reports indicate that the building of a garden association in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district has been hit.

Another strike was recorded in a residential area of the village of Mala Danylivka, which is located in Kharkiv's suburbs.

Advertisement:

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Russians attacked Kharkiv's Industrialnyi and Saltivskyi districts. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes. There were no reports of casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivwarKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Kharkiv
Explosion rocks Kharkiv
Institute of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine employee killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 August
Ambulance paramedic injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 1 September dies in hospital
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: