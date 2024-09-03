All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Institute of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine employee killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 August

Anastasiia MosorkoTuesday, 3 September 2024, 16:53
Institute of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine employee killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 August
Borys Stulov, an employee of the Institute of Power Machines and Systems, was killed on 30 August. Photo: National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Borys Stulov, an employee of the A. M. Pidhornyi Institute of Power Machines and Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 30 August 2024.

Source: A. M. Pidhornyi Institute of Power Machines and Systems

Details: Stulov worked as a security guard at the institute.

Advertisement:

"On 30 August, our employee Borys [Stulov] left his house, which was struck right at that moment. A munition fragment hit him in the chest, taking the life of another Ukrainian," the Institute of Power Machines and Systems said.

The institute’s leaders offered condolences to Stulov’s family and colleagues.

"May the kind and loving memory of Borys Mykolayovych always be in the hearts of those who knew him," the institute’s message reads.

Advertisement:

Background: Serhii Cherednyk, 59, a leading engineer at the Institute for Nuclear Research, was killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast in May 2024. 

Support UP or become our patron!

casualtiesKharkiv
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
casualties
41 people killed in Russian attack on Poltava – Zelenskyy
Ambulance paramedic injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 1 September dies in hospital
Russians attack Sadove in Kherson Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: