Institute of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine employee killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 August

Borys Stulov, an employee of the Institute of Power Machines and Systems, was killed on 30 August. Photo: National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Borys Stulov, an employee of the A. M. Pidhornyi Institute of Power Machines and Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 30 August 2024.

Source: A. M. Pidhornyi Institute of Power Machines and Systems

Details: Stulov worked as a security guard at the institute.

"On 30 August, our employee Borys [Stulov] left his house, which was struck right at that moment. A munition fragment hit him in the chest, taking the life of another Ukrainian," the Institute of Power Machines and Systems said.

The institute’s leaders offered condolences to Stulov’s family and colleagues.

"May the kind and loving memory of Borys Mykolayovych always be in the hearts of those who knew him," the institute’s message reads.

Background: Serhii Cherednyk, 59, a leading engineer at the Institute for Nuclear Research, was killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast in May 2024.

