US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 19:37
Ukraine’s Kursk offensive has triggered "questions" among the Russian elite about what the point of the war is, said CIA director Bill Burns and MI6 chief Richard Moore.
Source: The Financial Times
Details: Burns said Kursk was "a significant tactical achievement" that had boosted Ukrainian morale and exposed Russia’s weaknesses.
Advertisement:
It has "raised questions [...] across the Russian elite about where is this all headed," Burns said.
Moore said the Kursk offensive was "a typically audacious and bold move by the Ukrainians [...] to try and change the game."
Background:
Advertisement:
- On 4 September, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said he believed that Ukraine’s operation in Kursk Oblast could enhance its position in future negotiations with Russia.
- On 5 September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during its offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!