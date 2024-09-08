Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 09:07
Ukrainian air defence units shot down 1 Russian Kh-59 air-to-ground missile and 15 Shahed loitering munitions over the course of an air defence operation on the night of 7-8 September.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Two Russian drones disappeared from radar. The Ukrainian military notes that three other Kh-59 missiles did not reach their intended targets due to active counteraction by Ukraine's defence forces.
The Russians reportedly launched 4 Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles from Belgorod Oblast and 23 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Kursk, Russia, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.
Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Russian attack in Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
