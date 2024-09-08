All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 09:07
Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight
One Kh-59 air-to-ground missile and 15 Shahed loitering munitions have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 1 Russian Kh-59 air-to-ground missile and 15 Shahed loitering munitions over the course of an air defence operation on the night of 7-8 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Two Russian drones disappeared from radar. The Ukrainian military notes that three other Kh-59 missiles did not reach their intended targets due to active counteraction by Ukraine's defence forces.

Advertisement:

The Russians reportedly launched 4 Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles from Belgorod Oblast and 23 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Kursk, Russia, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Russian attack in Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceUkraine's Air ForceShahed drone
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
air defence
Romanians warned of risk of fall of Shahed drones
UAV wreckage crashes near Ukrainian parliament building – photos
Ukrainian defenders down 58 out of 67 Shahed drones over Ukraine, several others flew outside country
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: