Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

One Kh-59 air-to-ground missile and 15 Shahed loitering munitions have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 1 Russian Kh-59 air-to-ground missile and 15 Shahed loitering munitions over the course of an air defence operation on the night of 7-8 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Two Russian drones disappeared from radar. The Ukrainian military notes that three other Kh-59 missiles did not reach their intended targets due to active counteraction by Ukraine's defence forces.

The Russians reportedly launched 4 Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles from Belgorod Oblast and 23 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Kursk, Russia, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Russian attack in Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

