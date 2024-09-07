Ukrainian defenders down 58 out of 67 Shahed drones over Ukraine, several others flew outside country

Ukraine's air defence forces downed 58 attack drones on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Air surveillance troops from the Air Force detected and tracked 67 Shahed drones.

The Russians launched attack drones from Russia’s cities of Kursk and Yeisk as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition to the 58 drones that were intercepted, another 6 drones left Ukrainian-controlled airspace, flying towards Russia and Belarus and temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Three more Russian drones disappeared from radar on Ukrainian territory.

Air defence responded in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson and Poltava oblasts.

