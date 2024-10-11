All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 October 2024, 07:53
Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours
An artillery piece in action. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have lost 1,140 troops killed and wounded and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 666,340 (+1,140) military personnel;
  • 8,953 (+8) tanks;
  • 17,800 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,322 (+59) artillery systems;
  • 1,229 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 976 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+1) helicopters;
  • 16,837 (+70) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,398 (+84) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,396 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

Russian shadow fleet leaves oil spills all over world – Politico

Russians launch 56 drones: 22 shot down, 5 hit infrastructure facilities

CNN journalists for first time show how Ukraine's Defence Intelligence launches Liutyi drones over Russia – videos

Scholz confirms he is ready to talk to Putin – media

Occupation of Pokrovsk mines will seriously affect steel production in Ukraine – Reuters

All News
Armed Forces
Ukraine's parliament allows foreigners to serve in officer positions in Armed Forces
More than 170 Ukrainian drones approved for use since beginning of 2024 – Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Security Service and General Prosecutor's Office detain cadet who spied for Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says
10:25
Russia wants to ban Internet speed measurement by popular US service
10:01
Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, leaving one person injured
09:44
Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan
09:26
Russian shadow fleet leaves oil spills all over world – Politico
08:56
US confident that countries within Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine
08:38
Russians launch 52 attacks on Kurakhove front
08:33
Russians launch 56 drones: 22 shot down, 5 hit infrastructure facilities
08:14
Russia loses another 1,420 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in in one day
07:57
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: apartment building damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: