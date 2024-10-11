Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours

An artillery piece in action. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have lost 1,140 troops killed and wounded and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 666,340 (+1,140) military personnel;

8,953 (+8) tanks;

17,800 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;

19,322 (+59) artillery systems;

1,229 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

976 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+1) helicopters;

16,837 (+70) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,398 (+84) vehicles and tankers;

3,396 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!