Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours
Friday, 11 October 2024, 07:53
Russian forces have lost 1,140 troops killed and wounded and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 666,340 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 8,953 (+8) tanks;
- 17,800 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,322 (+59) artillery systems;
- 1,229 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 976 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+1) helicopters;
- 16,837 (+70) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,398 (+84) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,396 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
