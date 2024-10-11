White House has yet to decide on Ramstein-format meeting

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre has stated during a briefing that the US administration is still finalising the details of President Joe Biden's postponed visit to Germany, as well as the potential rescheduling of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, also known as the Ramstein format.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency; broadcast of the briefing; US Department of Defense

Details: When asked whether the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting would be held at the level of heads of state or at ministerial level, the White House spokesperson did not provide any specific details.

She only noted that the issue had been postponed.

In turn, the Pentagon noted that there is currently no new date or location for the Ramstein meeting.

"That's something that we're working through. And certainly, once we do, we'll provide that to you," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on 12 October.

The meeting was set to be chaired by US President Joe Biden; however, he cancelled his visit to Europe due to the approach of Hurricane Milton towards the Florida coast. Subsequently, it was announced that the Ramstein meeting had been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

