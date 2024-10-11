All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine will provide Vatican with list of journalists in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 11 October 2024, 20:27
Ukraine will provide Vatican with list of journalists in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs special assistance from the Vatican regarding the exchange of prisoners of war.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 11 October

Quote: "This morning, in the Vatican, I met with Pope Francis and Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin. A very sensitive issue for Ukraine, for many families in Ukraine, is the release of our people from Russian captivity. Warriors and civilians, children and adults. Thousands of Ukrainians. Yesterday, we learned of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity. My condolences to her family."

Advertisement:

Details: The President said he had agreed with the Pope that Ukraine will provide a list of journalists currently held captive in Russia and discuss the release of civilians and deported children.

He also invited the Vatican to take part in a meeting in Canada focusing on this point of the Peace Formula, which deals with humanitarian issues.

Read Viktoriia Roshchyna's articles on Ukrainska Pravda

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 while reporting from Russian-occupied territory.
  • It was not until May 2024 that Russia admitted that it had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.
  • On 10 October 2024, Petro Yatsenko, the head of the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said during the 24/7 national joint newscast that Viktoriia Roshchyna had died in Russian custody. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said she had been due to be brought back to Ukraine in the near future.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, later said he had received confirmation of Roshchyna’s death from the Russian side.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyVaticanmediaprisoners
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reiterates in Berlin that he would like war to end no later than 2025
Her death is real blow – Zelenskyy on journalist Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity
Zelenskyy speaks with Pope for more than half hour and gifts him painting of Bucha's crimes – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: