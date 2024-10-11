Ukraine will provide Vatican with list of journalists in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs special assistance from the Vatican regarding the exchange of prisoners of war.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 11 October

Quote: "This morning, in the Vatican, I met with Pope Francis and Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin. A very sensitive issue for Ukraine, for many families in Ukraine, is the release of our people from Russian captivity. Warriors and civilians, children and adults. Thousands of Ukrainians. Yesterday, we learned of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity. My condolences to her family."

Details: The President said he had agreed with the Pope that Ukraine will provide a list of journalists currently held captive in Russia and discuss the release of civilians and deported children.

He also invited the Vatican to take part in a meeting in Canada focusing on this point of the Peace Formula, which deals with humanitarian issues.

Read Viktoriia Roshchyna's articles on Ukrainska Pravda

Background:

Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 while reporting from Russian-occupied territory.

It was not until May 2024 that Russia admitted that it had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.

On 10 October 2024, Petro Yatsenko, the head of the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said during the 24/7 national joint newscast that Viktoriia Roshchyna had died in Russian custody. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said she had been due to be brought back to Ukraine in the near future.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, later said he had received confirmation of Roshchyna’s death from the Russian side.

