Zelenskyy reiterates in Berlin that he would like war to end no later than 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated in Berlin that he would like the war to end no later than 2025 and said he will present a plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that would help achieve this.

Source: Zelenskyy before talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Details: President Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for supporting the Peace Formula and working together with Ukraine to make peace summits effective. He noted the successful holding of the first summit and informed him about the preparations for the second.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the world sees that Russia is evading honest diplomacy to end this war fairly and on the basis of the UN Charter.

Quote: "This is exactly what we need – the restoration of a just peace for Ukraine, and this is a victory for us, and this is what we are working for."

More details: Zelenskyy said that on Friday he would present Scholz with a plan that Ukraine believes could help end the war no later than 2025.

"Today I will present Olaf with a plan on how, in our opinion, to force Russia to peace, that is, how to end this war, I would like to say, no later than 2025," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that this plan is a bridge to an effective Peace Summit that will put an end to the war.

"That is, this plan is not to replace our peace initiative, but to strengthen Ukraine's position for the sake of getting closer to peace," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

On 9 October, Zelenskyy visited Croatia, where he said he saw a chance to lay the preconditions for the Russo-Ukrainian war to end in 2025 on terms acceptable to Ukraine in the coming months.

Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he revealed his Victory Plan to the French leader, raised the issue of ammunition and the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons, as well as raising funding to enable Ukraine to produce more of its own attack drones.

In addition, Zelenskyy discussed the Victory Plan with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

