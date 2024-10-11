All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy reiterates in Berlin that he would like war to end no later than 2025

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 11 October 2024, 17:01
Zelenskyy reiterates in Berlin that he would like war to end no later than 2025
stock photo: getty images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated in Berlin that he would like the war to end no later than 2025 and said he will present a plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that would help achieve this.

Source: Zelenskyy before talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Details: President Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for supporting the Peace Formula and working together with Ukraine to make peace summits effective. He noted the successful holding of the first summit and informed him about the preparations for the second.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the world sees that Russia is evading honest diplomacy to end this war fairly and on the basis of the UN Charter. 

Quote: "This is exactly what we need – the restoration of a just peace for Ukraine, and this is a victory for us, and this is what we are working for."

More details: Zelenskyy said that on Friday he would present Scholz with a plan that Ukraine believes could help end the war no later than 2025.

Advertisement:

"Today I will present Olaf with a plan on how, in our opinion, to force Russia to peace, that is, how to end this war, I would like to say, no later than 2025," he said. 

Zelenskyy noted that this plan is a bridge to an effective Peace Summit that will put an end to the war. 

"That is, this plan is not to replace our peace initiative, but to strengthen Ukraine's position for the sake of getting closer to peace," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • On 9 October, Zelenskyy visited Croatia, where he said he saw a chance to lay the preconditions for the Russo-Ukrainian war to end in 2025 on terms acceptable to Ukraine in the coming months.
  • Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he revealed his Victory Plan to the French leader, raised the issue of ammunition and the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons, as well as raising funding to enable Ukraine to produce more of its own attack drones.
  • In addition, Zelenskyy discussed the Victory Plan with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyGermany
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Zelenskyy
Her death is real blow – Zelenskyy on journalist Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity
Zelenskyy speaks with Pope for more than half hour and gifts him painting of Bucha's crimes – photo
Zelenskyy arrives at Vatican for meeting with Pope
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: