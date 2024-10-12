Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 59 artillery systems over past day
Saturday, 12 October 2024, 07:49
Russia has lost 1,290 soldiers in both killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, as well as over 350 pieces of equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 667,630 (+1,290) military personnel;
- 8,962 (+9) tanks;
- 17,827 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,381 (+59) artillery systems;
- 1,230 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 976 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,947 (+110) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,619 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,513 (+115) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,434 (+38) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
