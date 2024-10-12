Head of Ukrainian President's Office on Victory Plan: We expect feedback from our partners very soon

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has said Kyiv is expecting specific responses to Ukraine’s Victory Plan from its partners shortly.

Source: Yermak on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yermak: "The main thing is that there is a lot of attention [being paid to Ukraine’s Victory Plan]. And our partners understand the logic of this plan.

I think it would be unrealistic if we got an immediate response because we need a very specific response, and any specifics take time.

We all understand that for us, this time is counted in hours rather than days.

We are certainly expecting feedback as soon as possible – feedback in the form of concrete steps."

Details: Yermak emphasised that there have been "in-depth and substantive conversations" in various capitals, with partners fully engaged and understanding the purpose behind the Victory Plan.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently made visits to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin.

He said his visits had resulted in defence packages for protection, air defence, and investments in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also shared details of the Victory Plan with Ukraine's partners, who will now begin working on it at team level.

