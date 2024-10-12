All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks about new model of cooperation with France and counts on result

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 12 October 2024, 21:23
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron on 10 October 2024 Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects results in terms of the agreements with France on the establishment of joint Ukrainian-French arms production in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "In France, we have been talking about a new model of cooperation – the establishment of joint Ukrainian-French production facilities in our country. This is being worked out at the level of the defence ministries.

The Danish model is already in place, based on partner governments attracting investment in arms production, and we see the new French model as an opportunity to attract investment in the creation of new production facilities.

We are looking forward to this result for Ukraine, and it is a personal task for the Minister of Defence and the Ministry of Strategic Industries to ensure that all our agreements are implemented."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this week, "new agreements on weapons were reached, and this is not only [an agreement on] supply – it's also [an agreement on] production."

He said that Ukraine's industry is capable of producing far more drones, shells, and military equipment than the state budget allows it to.

"However, at the same time, there are many partners who, for objective reasons, cannot help with the supply of weapons: they do not have their own, but they can help us with financing. Some partners also have special technologies that can be used in Ukraine right now – in defence and in our active [combat] operations. Certain countries show leadership by uniting others in the world for the sake of our joint production work. I thank every partner of Ukraine who has already invested in our Ukrainian defence industry. We have already increased production, in particular that of drones, significantly, thanks to such investments," he said.

Background: On 10 October, Zelenskyy said that during a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, special attention was paid to the issue of joint arms production.

