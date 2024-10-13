Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs and launch missile strike
Russians carried out 34 bombardments of Sumy Oblast over the past day. They attacked with guided aerial bombs and launched a missile strike.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: " A total of 73 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Richky, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda and Shalyhyne hromadas were attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The Russians launched a guided aerial bomb at Richky hromada (3 explosions).
The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and FPV drones (22 explosions).
The launch of a guided aerial bomb was recorded in Nova Sloboda hromada (1 explosion).
The Russians attacked Shalyhyne hromada with a guided aerial bomb and an FPV drone (6 explosions).
Khotin hromada was attacked with a VOG rocket-propelled grenade dropped from a UAV and suffered artillery shelling (11 explosions).
Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with artillery and FPV drones (24 explosions).
The invaders dropped 4 mines on the Velykopysarivska community.
A guided aerial bomb was launched at Bilopillia hromada (1 explosion).
The Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy hromada (1 explosion).
