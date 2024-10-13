Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs and launch missile strike

Aftermath of Russian strikes in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russians carried out 34 bombardments of Sumy Oblast over the past day. They attacked with guided aerial bombs and launched a missile strike.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: " A total of 73 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Richky, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda and Shalyhyne hromadas were attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians launched a guided aerial bomb at Richky hromada (3 explosions).

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and FPV drones (22 explosions).

The launch of a guided aerial bomb was recorded in Nova Sloboda hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians attacked Shalyhyne hromada with a guided aerial bomb and an FPV drone (6 explosions).

Khotin hromada was attacked with a VOG rocket-propelled grenade dropped from a UAV and suffered artillery shelling (11 explosions).

Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with artillery and FPV drones (24 explosions).

The invaders dropped 4 mines on the Velykopysarivska community.

A guided aerial bomb was launched at Bilopillia hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy hromada (1 explosion).



