An-3 plane crashes in Russia's Yakutia, killing one passenger – photo

One person has been killed when an An-3 aircraft crashed in Yakutia, a federal subject of the Russian Federation in the country's Far East.

Source: BBC News Russian; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The republic’s Emergencies Ministry reported that the Borus Airlines An-3 had made an emergency landing one and a half kilometres from the city of Olekminsk.

The ministry released photos showing that the plane had crashed in a forest.

The crash site Photo: Russia's Emergencies Ministry

Emergency workers noted that five people were on board, specifically, three crew members and two passengers, one of whom lost his life.

The reason for the emergency landing of the AN-3 in Yakutia was the loss of engine thrust.

Russian Telegram channels noted that the AN-3 had suffered an engine failure during take-off at Olekminsk airport, causing the plane to crash one and a half kilometres from the airport.

For reference: The AN-3 is a version of the AN-2 cargo and passenger aircraft known as the Kukuruznik, equipped with a single turboprop engine. The aircraft was manufactured in Omsk at the Polyot (Flight) Production Association in 2000-2009, with a total of 25 aircraft produced.

