Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that while certain additional issues regarding the Victory Plan need to be agreed on with Ukraine’s partners, he is confident that partners have the necessary potential to implement it.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Now we are already preparing for new negotiations that will take place this week. We will continue to present our strategy for forcing Russia into peace to our European partners. The teams from our state and the teams from the leaders of our partners who have already been presented with the Victory Plan continue to work out the details – joint steps are needed, and these must be strong steps.

There are some additional issues that need to be agreed upon with our partners. But our partners have all the necessary potential, and it is entirely realistic to strengthen Ukraine's positions in the way that is necessary for a just peace. And we need to act right now to prevent Russia and its accomplices from adapting to our capabilities."

Details: The President emphasised that "true peace can only be achieved through strength, and the whole of next week will be dedicated to working with our partners for the sake of such strength, for the sake of true peace".

"The teams will be working. There will also be work with the leaders. We are counting heavily on timely decision-making," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that Ukraine’s warriors and the Ukrainian people "have proven that Ukraine is capable of achieving things that some people deemed impossible".

"We have already changed the course of this war multiple times, and changed it for the better. Ukrainians know how to fight and how to secure a future for their country, for their people and for all of us. We must do that now as well. I am proud of our people. And our people deserve sufficient support and a just peace," he said.

Background:

During a visit to the US in late September, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The president’s press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, said the Americans had shown "immense interest" in the Victory Plan during the Ukrainian delegation’s visit to the US.

During visits to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin this week, Zelenskyy presented details of the plan to Ukraine’s partners and announced that work on the plan would continue at team level.

On 9 October, Zelenskyy revealed that the first point of his Victory Plan is to secure Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has announced that Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days.

