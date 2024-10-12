Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan in coming days – president's adviser

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days.

Source: Podoliak on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The official noted that "the main areas have already been presented, possibly without numbers – everything related to political, diplomatic, economic and military pressure [for Russia to end the war]".

Podoliak said Ukraine’s partners who "make direct decisions on the provision of these weapons or certain legal permissions or the formulation of legal components" will have the details and mathematical annexes.

Quote: "Regarding a broader presentation for Ukraine, I think it is a matter of days, because it is important to understand what we are going to do at each stage of the war. I think the president will deliver the presentation quite effectively.

The key points are already clear, but he [Zelenskyy] will add details that will clearly state what kind of programme of pressure it is, why it is important, and why it is parallel [to the Peace Formula – ed.]... I think the president will make this presentation in the coming days."

Previously: Mykhailo Podoliak confirmed that Ukraine’s strategy to stop the war does not involve freezing the conflict, declaring a ceasefire, or transferring territory to Russia.

Background:

During a visit to the United States in late September, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The president’s press secretary Serhii Nykyforov said the Americans showed "great interest" in the Victory Plan during Zelenskyy's visit to the US.

During visits to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin this week, Zelenskyy presented details of the Victory Plan to Ukraine’s partners and announced that work on it at team level is underway.

On 9 October, Zelenskyy said that the first step of his Victory Plan was to secure an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

