Explosions heard in Mykolaiv before air-raid warning issued
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 02:40
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych has reported that explosions occurred in the city on the night of 14-15 October before an air-raid warning was issued.
Source: Sienkevych on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force
Quote from Sienkevych: "Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv before an air-raid warning."
Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the south in the areas where the air-raid warning was issued.
Later, the Air Force wrote that high-speed targets were moving towards Mykolaiv.
