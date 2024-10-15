Explosions heard in Mykolaiv before air-raid warning issued

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych has reported that explosions occurred in the city on the night of 14-15 October before an air-raid warning was issued.

Source: Sienkevych on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Sienkevych: "Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv before an air-raid warning."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the south in the areas where the air-raid warning was issued.

Later, the Air Force wrote that high-speed targets were moving towards Mykolaiv.

