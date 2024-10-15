Both Democrats and Republicans in the US are demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lower the margin of military conscription age in Ukraine, allowing to mobilise young men aged 18-25, but he is "not giving in".

Source: Serhii Leshchenko, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office, on social media

Quote: "If this information has surfaced, I can confirm it: American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on President Zelenskyy to explain why there is no mobilisation of those aged 18 to 25 in Ukraine. The argument of our partners is that when the US fought in Vietnam, people were drafted from the age of 19.

That's why the Americans are hinting that Western weapons alone are not enough, and that mobilisation from the age of 18 is necessary. President Zelenskyy did not give in and continues to persuade politicians from both parties to provide weapons without changing the draft age."

Background: According to Roman Kostenko, a member of the Voice faction, the Ukrainian Parliament is currently discussing the possibility of lowering the mobilisation age to 18-20 years.

