All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US puts pressure on Zelenskyy to mobilise people under 25, but he is not giving in – advisor

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 15 October 2024, 17:00
US puts pressure on Zelenskyy to mobilise people under 25, but he is not giving in – advisor
Photo: Getty Images

Both Democrats and Republicans in the US are demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lower the margin of military conscription age in Ukraine, allowing to mobilise young men aged 18-25, but he is "not giving in".

Source: Serhii Leshchenko, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office, on social media

Quote: "If this information has surfaced, I can confirm it: American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on President Zelenskyy to explain why there is no mobilisation of those aged 18 to 25 in Ukraine. The argument of our partners is that when the US fought in Vietnam, people were drafted from the age of 19.

Advertisement:

That's why the Americans are hinting that Western weapons alone are not enough, and that mobilisation from the age of 18 is necessary. President Zelenskyy did not give in and continues to persuade politicians from both parties to provide weapons without changing the draft age."

Background: According to Roman Kostenko, a member of the Voice faction, the Ukrainian Parliament is currently discussing the possibility of lowering the mobilisation age to 18-20 years.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSAmobilisationwar
Advertisement:

First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM

updatedMedical and Social Assessment Boards to be disbanded from 31 December – Zelenskyy enacts National Security Council decision

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin resigns

Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects NATO invitation within internationally recognised borders

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Ukraine's power grid
Zelenskyy to attend EU summit and present Ukraine's Victory Plan
Zelenskyy exposes North Korea's de facto involvement in war
RECENT NEWS
23:01
First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
22:51
EXPLAINERHow the final days ahead of Georgia’s decisive elections increase the likelihood of a forceful scenario
22:47
Poland's Foreign Minister considers expelling Russian ambassador from country
22:22
Russian forces kill man and injure woman in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast – photos
21:57
updatedRussians strike two districts in Kharkiv
21:47
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
21:46
US intelligence claims Russia behind fake content about Harris's running mate in election – CNN
21:40
New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM
21:15
Putin meets with Xi Jinping to discuss situation in Ukraine
20:51
Türkiye halts military goods exports to Russia after US warning – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: