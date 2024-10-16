All Sections
Victory Plan could end war by 2025, says Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 12:24
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if his Victory Plan is implemented now, it might end the war by 2025.

Source: Zelenskyy, during the Victory Plan’s presentation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on 16 October

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The urgency of the Victory Plan is immediate. The points outlined in the plan are detailed within a specific timeline.

If we begin to act on this idea and implement this particular Victory Plan now, it may be possible to end the war by next year."

Read also: Peace through strength. Key points from Zelenskyy's speech presenting the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament

Details: Zelenskyy believes that his plan is "feasible" and that its success "depends on our partners".

"It certainly does not depend on Russia, as everyone understands that Russia is not seeking an honest peace. Putin has lost touch with reality and only wants war. He will not change – he is too entrenched in the past, too stuck in yesterday. He is deaf to everyone else. However, together – Ukrainians and our partners – we must change the circumstances so that the war ends, regardless of Putin's desires. We need to create conditions that will compel Russia to seek peace," the president emphasised.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan, which consists of five points and three secret appendices, to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on Wednesday 16 October.

Support UP or become our patron!

