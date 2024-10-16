Reconnaissance men clear 400 hectares of forest and destroy almost entire Russian regiment in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Ukrainian military intelligence reports that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's (DIU) special operations units Artan, Kraken and the International Legion conducted a successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "The result of the coordinated and courageous actions of the Ukrainian reconnaissance men was the capture of the enemy's battalion defence area, the destruction of 3 motorised rifle battalions, an assault unit and a reconnaissance company of the 7th Separate Motorised Rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, during the assault, more Russians were captured. This will help return the defenders of Ukraine from Russian captivity."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reports that the special operation ended the day before – on 15 October.

Intelligence officers note that after clearing 400 hectares of forest north of Lyptsi, the situation of the Russian on this front of the line of contact worsened.

It is reported that the peculiarity of the operation was that the infantry of the Khartiia 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine was brought in with incomparably low losses. This is an example of excellent cooperation between professional special forces and a line unit.

The successful DIU mission creates conditions for further ousting of the Russians from the north of Kharkiv Oblast, the intelligence officers note.

