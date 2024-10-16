All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Reconnaissance men clear 400 hectares of forest and destroy almost entire Russian regiment in Kharkiv Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 16 October 2024, 13:23
Reconnaissance men clear 400 hectares of forest and destroy almost entire Russian regiment in Kharkiv Oblast – video
DIU logo. Stock photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukrainian military intelligence reports that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's (DIU) special operations units Artan, Kraken and the International Legion conducted a successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DIU press service; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The result of the coordinated and courageous actions of the Ukrainian reconnaissance men was the capture of the enemy's battalion defence area, the destruction of 3 motorised rifle battalions, an assault unit and a reconnaissance company of the 7th Separate Motorised Rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

In addition, during the assault, more Russians were captured. This will help return the defenders of Ukraine from Russian captivity."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reports that the special operation ended the day before – on 15 October.

Advertisement:

Intelligence officers note that after clearing 400 hectares of forest north of Lyptsi, the situation of the Russian on this front of the line of contact worsened.

It is reported that the peculiarity of the operation was that the infantry of the Khartiia 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine was brought in with incomparably low losses. This is an example of excellent cooperation between professional special forces and a line unit.

The successful DIU mission creates conditions for further ousting of the Russians from the north of Kharkiv Oblast, the intelligence officers note.

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of UkrainewarKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM

updatedMedical and Social Assessment Boards to be disbanded from 31 December – Zelenskyy enacts National Security Council decision

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin resigns

Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects NATO invitation within internationally recognised borders

All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine's intelligence describes new Drakar high-speed boats supplied by Sweden
Ukraine's defence intelligence fighters damage Russian minesweeper Aleksandr Obukhov – video
RECENT NEWS
23:01
First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
22:51
EXPLAINERHow the final days ahead of Georgia’s decisive elections increase the likelihood of a forceful scenario
22:47
Poland's Foreign Minister considers expelling Russian ambassador from country
22:22
Russian forces kill man and injure woman in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast – photos
21:57
updatedRussians strike two districts in Kharkiv
21:47
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
21:46
US intelligence claims Russia behind fake content about Harris's running mate in election – CNN
21:40
New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM
21:15
Putin meets with Xi Jinping to discuss situation in Ukraine
20:51
Türkiye halts military goods exports to Russia after US warning – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: