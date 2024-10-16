Zelenskyy to visit Brussels for meeting with the EU and NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Brussels on Thursday, 17 October.

Details: The revised agenda for a NATO defence ministers' meeting revealed the president's visit.

Zelenskyy will visit NATO headquarters on Thursday afternoon. He and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to hold a joint press conference.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will convene at headquarters that same day. The identity of Ukraine's representative at the meeting has not yet been revealed.

The president is also expected to present his Victory Plan to the EU heads of state and governments during the summit. The president's speech format – whether it be virtual or in person – has not yet been announced.

On 17 October, EU leaders will begin their two-day meeting in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan, which consists of five points and three secret appendices, to the Verkhovna Rada.

Specifically, the plan's first item is Ukraine's current request to join NATO.

