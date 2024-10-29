Zelenskyy requested Tomahawk missiles from the US as part of Victory Plan – NYT

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

American journalists have reported that, as part of the undisclosed details of his Victory Plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly requested Washington to supply long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Source: The New York Times, as reported by European Pravda

An unnamed senior US official said that Zelenskyy purportedly asked for Tomahawks as a component of a non-nuclear deterrence package – a key aspect of his proposed Victory Plan.

Advertisement:

The Tomahawk missiles have a range of over 1,500 kilometres, approximately seven times farther than the ATACMS missiles, which Ukraine received in limited numbers.

The US official described this request from Kyiv as "a totally unfeasible request".

The list of long-range targets in Russia, previously submitted by Ukraine in an attempt to gain permission to strike Russian territory with American missiles, reportedly far exceeds the number of missiles that the US or any other ally could supply without jeopardising their own needs in the event of escalations in the Middle East or Asia.

Advertisement:

Referring to four sources, the publication also noted that Zelenskyy was reportedly stunned by the refusal to lift the restrictions on long-range strikes following his meeting with Biden in September.

Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the White House’s stance on allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes deep into Russian territory had not changed, although discussions are ongoing.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin warned that such permission from Ukraine’s Western allies would be regarded as direct NATO involvement in the war and stated that Russia is exploring various response options.



Support UP or become our patron!