All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump interested in 2 points of Zelenskyy's victory plan – Financial Times

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 November 2024, 10:49
Trump interested in 2 points of Zelenskyy's victory plan – Financial Times
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and US President-elect Donald Trump (right). Photo: Getty Images

The Financial Times has reported that US President-elect Donald Trump expressed interest in two points of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan for Ukraine during their meeting in September 2024.

Source: The Financial Times (FT), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the FT, Ukrainian and European officials said that Ukraine’s allies in Europe and the US – including influential Republican politicians – have given advice to President Zelenskyy regarding how to better formulate proposals that would stimulate close cooperation between the US and Kyiv rather than the US cutting off crucial aid for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to people involved in the development of Ukraine’s victory plan, the plan was aimed specifically at Trump, and two of the ideas suggested by Ukraine’s allies were incorporated in it. These proposals were later presented to Trump when Zelenskyy met with him in New York in September.

One of them envisaged replacing some of the American troops stationed in Europe with Ukrainian troops after the war.

The other – first developed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, according to people involved in drafting the Victory Plan – proposed sharing Ukraine’s critical natural resources with Western partners.

Advertisement:

Trump was "interested" in these two points, according to a person briefed on the meeting.

Separately, business leaders in Ukraine are also in talks with the government about offering Trump "investment screening" powers, which would allow him to effectively pick and choose who can do business in the country.

One person involved in the planning described the idea as "ABC – Anybody But China", which could play particularly well into Trump’s hands. Ukrainian industries that are dependent on Chinese technology and materials, such as telecommunications, could switch to American suppliers and attract more Western investment, according to the source. The idea is in its early stages, but some business leaders close to the president’s office believe it could appeal to Trump.

So far, Ukraine’s allies in the West have reacted to Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, especially to the call to formally invite Kyiv to join NATO and provide it with more modern weapons, in a rather lukewarm way.

Background:

  • On 7 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, which Zelenskyy said was "excellent". However, Ukraine and its allies are still worried that the US might withdraw its military support after Trump takes office in January.
  • A Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv believes that with Donald Trump's victory in the US election, the chances of Ukraine joining NATO have decreased.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Trump
UK PM to urge US to provide US$ 20 billion loan to Ukraine before Trump takes office
UK defence secretary sees Trump's call to Putin as a positive signal for Ukraine – Sky News
Kyiv says NATO invitation for Ukraine less likely with Trump's victory – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: