Zelenskyy says if partners don't support Ukraine's Victory Plan, it would benefit Russia and constitute enormous mistake

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 October 2024, 14:37
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that if Ukraine's partners do not support the Victory Plan, it would give Russia an advantage and constitute a big mistake.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing in Brussels after attending a meeting of the European Council, where he presented Ukraine's Victory Plan

Details: The president emphasised that the plan contains provisions for weapons, an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO, and economic strengthening, ensuring that Ukraine will attract investments and safeguard its resources from falling into the hands of Russia or its allies.

"If they don't [support the plan], it will be challenging for us. It would be a privilege granted to Russia by the world. Ukraine's weakness is a strength for Russia. And I think it would be an enormous mistake.

We can talk about an invitation [for Kyiv to join] NATO, along with a deterrence package, a long-range weapons package –  we can discuss it in a preliminary manner. This is not yet NATO membership; it's an invitation. However, it shows that we [Ukraine’s allies] will be there and that Ukraine isn't alone," the president said.

Zelenskyy further noted that 18 partners had commented on Ukraine's Victory Plan at the EU summit on Thursday.

Background:

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said there are decisions he has made that "will not change".
  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda noted that he did not see anything new in President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, as most of its points are aspects the EU is still hesitant about.

Zelenskyywar
Zelenskyy
