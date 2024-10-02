All Sections
Zelenskyy to strengthen Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service to show something at Ramstein meeting

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 October 2024, 20:38
Zelenskyy to strengthen Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service to show something at Ramstein meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, on 2 October.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The key things – about the strengthening of the Service, and about our work on extremely sensitive information obtained by our Ukrainian intelligence officers. Now, in all areas and at all levels, we are preparing maximum results for the state for this fall. All the necessary content for Ramstein – the military, the Office and diplomats – everything that our partners need from Ukraine to better understand the available opportunities – all this we will ensure."

Details: Zelenskyy also says that Ukraine is working on the Russian intentions and preparing to counter them.

Background: The president reshuffled staff on 2 October among the deputy heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

RamsteinZelenskyydefence intelligence
