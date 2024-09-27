Biden announces date of leader-level Ramstein-format meeting

US President Joe Biden will chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein-format meetings) on 12 October in Germany.

Source: statement by the White House after Biden's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "On 12 October 2024, President Biden will host a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Germany, where the two leaders will review progress on these consultations and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine.

President Biden is determined to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win."

Details: Biden also announced his decision to increase US security assistance to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy presented his plan to defeat Russia.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the diplomatic, economic and military aspects of Zelenskyy's plan and instructed their teams to begin intensive consultations on the next steps.

Background:

On 26 September, Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate and briefed them on the key points of the Victory Plan.

US President Joe Biden stated shortly before his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine.

