All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Biden announces date of leader-level Ramstein-format meeting

European PravdaFriday, 27 September 2024, 08:04
Biden announces date of leader-level Ramstein-format meeting
US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein-format meetings) on 12 October in Germany.

Source: statement by the White House after Biden's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "On 12 October 2024, President Biden will host a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Germany, where the two leaders will review progress on these consultations and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

President Biden is determined to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win."

Details: Biden also announced his decision to increase US security assistance to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy presented his plan to defeat Russia.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the diplomatic, economic and military aspects of Zelenskyy's plan and instructed their teams to begin intensive consultations on the next steps.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

BidenRamstein
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Biden
Biden: Russia will not win this war, Ukraine will prevail
Biden to convene leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Germany in October
Biden announces exposure of crypto network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: