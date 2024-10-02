Zelenskyy reshuffles staff in Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service
Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 13:59
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued decrees to effect some personnel changes among the deputy heads of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS).
Source: decrees on the president’s website
Details: Under the decrees, Oleh Luhovskyi has been dismissed as a Deputy Head and appointed First Deputy Head of the FIS.
Oleh Sinaiko has also been dismissed as a Deputy Head of the FIS, and Hennadii Bohach has been appointed to replace him.
The reasons for the reshuffle are not mentioned in the presidential decrees.
Background: On 26 March, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
