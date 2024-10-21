All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 08:36
Russian guided bomb attack Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 13 – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

The number of casualties has risen to 13 as a result of a guided aerial bomb airstrike on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of Sunday, 20 October.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv were hit by enemy guided aerial bombs at around 22:00 yesterday."

Details: The explosions damaged power lines, apartment buildings, garages, petrol stations, houses and cars.

 

There were also two minor fires which firefighters quickly extinguished.

 

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene and assisted 10 people.

Background: Russian troops attacked Kharkiv on Sunday evening, causing power outages and injuring 12 people, including one child.

