Ukrainian Defence Ministry approves domestically-made Varan buggy for operation

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has approved the supply of the Ukrainian-made Varan buggy, which will be used for transporting personnel, evacuating the wounded, and delivering ammunition.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote: "This all-terrain vehicle will be used for transporting personnel, evacuating the wounded, delivering ammunition, and more.

The Varan was designed and manufactured by a Ukrainian company. Its foundation is a power frame built for extremely challenging operating conditions. The buggy is equipped with a powerful turbo-diesel engine and an automatic 5-speed transmission."

Details: The two-seater Varan weighs just over a tonne and can carry a load of 500 kg or tow a trailer weighing up to 300 kg. On sand, the buggy can reach speeds exceeding 100 km/h. Its fuel tank provides enough capacity for a 200 km journey through challenging off-road conditions. Notably, during testing, the buggy has never rolled over.

Most of its components and mechanisms are sourced from well-known global automotive manufacturers.

The Varan was designed by an engineer with extensive experience in vehicle repair and operation. The military specified the vehicle's requirements: it needed to be fast, manoeuvrable, easy to repair, low-profile, and highly mobile.

