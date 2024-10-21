All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Voting in Moldova takes place with unprecedented interference from Russia and its proxies

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 21 October 2024, 15:30
Voting in Moldova takes place with unprecedented interference from Russia and its proxies
Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU has not yet officially commented on the results of the referendum and the first round of elections in Moldova, but mentioned the conditions in which the election campaign took place.

Source: Peter Stano, the spokesperson for the EU External Action Service, at a briefing in Brussels on Monday, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Stano noted that the EU had been following both the referendum and the presidential election in Moldova very closely.

Advertisement:

"We know that this vote took place in the face of unprecedented interference and intimidation by Russia and its proxies, who tried to destabilise the democratic process in Moldova," Stano said, noting in particular attempts to buy votes and "huge propaganda" by Russia and its proxies.

He stressed that these efforts to undermine the vote had been going on for months, not weeks, long before 20 October.

Stano added that the EU is awaiting the final announcement of the official results of both votes and the statements of the observation missions. "After that, we will issue our official reaction," the spokesman said.

Advertisement:

European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer added that the EU continues to fully support Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union.

Background:

  • Data from the Moldovan Central Election Commission, after counting 99.46% of the votes, confirmed the positive response of Moldovan citizens in the constitutional referendum on EU accession – but by a very small margin.
  • Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that there was no fair political process during the elections and referendum in Moldova. Sandu claims that the authorities have evidence of widespread vote buying.  

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaELECTIONSEURussia
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Moldova
Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin
Transnistria didn't sponsor transit for pro-Russian voters in Moldova, resulting in low local turnout – photos
Wreckage of a "projectile" found in Moldova near border with Ukraine – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: