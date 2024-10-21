Voting in Moldova takes place with unprecedented interference from Russia and its proxies

The EU has not yet officially commented on the results of the referendum and the first round of elections in Moldova, but mentioned the conditions in which the election campaign took place.

Source: Peter Stano, the spokesperson for the EU External Action Service, at a briefing in Brussels on Monday, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Stano noted that the EU had been following both the referendum and the presidential election in Moldova very closely.

"We know that this vote took place in the face of unprecedented interference and intimidation by Russia and its proxies, who tried to destabilise the democratic process in Moldova," Stano said, noting in particular attempts to buy votes and "huge propaganda" by Russia and its proxies.

He stressed that these efforts to undermine the vote had been going on for months, not weeks, long before 20 October.

Stano added that the EU is awaiting the final announcement of the official results of both votes and the statements of the observation missions. "After that, we will issue our official reaction," the spokesman said.

European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer added that the EU continues to fully support Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union.

Background:

Data from the Moldovan Central Election Commission, after counting 99.46% of the votes, confirmed the positive response of Moldovan citizens in the constitutional referendum on EU accession – but by a very small margin.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that there was no fair political process during the elections and referendum in Moldova. Sandu claims that the authorities have evidence of widespread vote buying.

