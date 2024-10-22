Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report

A Ukrainian defender with ammunition on the battlefield. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 134 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past 24 hours, with the fiercest fighting on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. Russian troops fired 260 times at populated areas and dropped 68 aerial bombs in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 October

Quote: "The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the offensive of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued to carry out assault operations. In total, three combat clashes occurred near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted five attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 14 assaults, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Torske and Terny.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out bombardments and attacked Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Bilohorivka three times.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Chasiv Yar. The situation remains under control.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted three attacks near Toretsk and Scherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The Russians made extensive use of their aircraft.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka, Zoriane, Hostre and Antonivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 12 attacks toward the Ukrainian positions in the vicinities of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukraine’s defence forces' positions near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft to bombard Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched 41 airstrikes on Kursk Oblast, dropping 68 aerial bombs and attacking local settlements 260 times.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupation forces in manpower and equipment.

