Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured

Russian drones attacked a bus stop in Kherson as well as villages in Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday, 22 October, causing casualties among civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russians reportedly attacked a bus stop this morning in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV.

As a result of the drone attack, a 54-year-old woman sustained a blast injury. She went to hospital on her own and is now receiving medical care.

Also at night, a 31-year-old man was injured in the village of Senkove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of the Russian UAV attack.

A Russian drone hit a building near the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, damaging the windows.

