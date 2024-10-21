Russian UAV strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounding civilians

The Russian army dropped an explosive device from a drone on an ambulance brigade that arrived at a call to the patient. Two employees were injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy dropped an explosive device from a UAV on top of the emergency brigade, which responded to the patient's call in Dniprovskyi district.

Two workers were wounded. These are men aged 44 and 47. They sustained explosive injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs."

Details: In addition, at about 20:00, the Russian military attacked a civilian in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone.

The man, 48, was outside when the impact occurred. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the hip.



