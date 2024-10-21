All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian UAV strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounding civilians

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 October 2024, 22:30
Russian UAV strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounding civilians
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian army dropped an explosive device from a drone on an ambulance brigade that arrived at a call to the patient. Two employees were injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy dropped an explosive device from a UAV on top of the emergency brigade, which responded to the patient's call in Dniprovskyi district.

Advertisement:

Two workers were wounded. These are men aged 44 and 47. They sustained explosive injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs."

Details: In addition, at about 20:00, the Russian military attacked a civilian in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone.

The man, 48, was outside when the impact occurred. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the hip.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersonwar
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Kherson
Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, leaving one person injured
City of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast experience issues with electricity
Resident of Kherson suburb severely injured in Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: