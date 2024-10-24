Russian attack damages railway tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson

The Russians have damaged the railway tracks between the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, causing Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) trains to operate only as far as Mykolaiv. Shuttle buses will be used to ferry passengers for the remaining distance.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Quote: "The tracks on the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson have been damaged due to an enemy attack. Trains bound for Kherson will stop in Mykolaiv. Passengers will be transported to Kherson by bus."

Details: All "78 passengers bound for Kherson" are promised to be delivered to their destination "in the utmost possible comfort".

"Railway repair crews are already at the scene working on repairing the tracks. We plan to restore train services by the time of the return trip," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Updated: At around 12:00, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that railway repair crews had successfully completed repairs on the infrastructure damaged by the Russian attack along the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson.

"Trains will be running as scheduled," the company noted.

