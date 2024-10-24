All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack damages railway tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 October 2024, 12:00
Russian attack damages railway tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson
Railway station. Stock photo: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

The Russians have damaged the railway tracks between the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, causing Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) trains to operate only as far as Mykolaiv. Shuttle buses will be used to ferry passengers for the remaining distance.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Quote: "The tracks on the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson have been damaged due to an enemy attack. Trains bound for Kherson will stop in Mykolaiv. Passengers will be transported to Kherson by bus."

Advertisement:

Details: All "78 passengers bound for Kherson" are promised to be delivered to their destination "in the utmost possible comfort".

"Railway repair crews are already at the scene working on repairing the tracks. We plan to restore train services by the time of the return trip," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Updated: At around 12:00, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that railway repair crews had successfully completed repairs on the infrastructure damaged by the Russian attack along the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson.

Advertisement:

"Trains will be running as scheduled," the company noted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainian RailwaysMykolaivKhersonwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is still waiting for Polish MiG-29 fighter jets

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

Zelenskyy signs decree on Kostin's removal from post as Prosecutor General

Trump dresses up as refuse collector to criticise Biden's remarks

Russians attack Zatoka bridge with 43 drones and missiles at night

All News
Ukrainian Railways
Dolynska-Mykolaiv railway line closed due to Russian attacks – Ukrainian railways
Russians damage train and railway station in Zaporizhzhia
Russians attack Ukrainian Railways infrastructure and rolling stock – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:17
The battle for light rages on. A report from a thermal power plant destroyed by Russian forces
15:17
Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video
14:54
The EU, communism, and a "new perspective" on Ukraine: all about Stoianoglo, Moldova’s potential new president
14:50
Hungary's foreign minister says European Commission president has "dragged Europe into unwinnable war"
14:00
Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: 2 killed, 36 wounded – video
13:28
Hungary's foreign minister addresses Minsk security conference in Russian – video
13:24
Zelenskyy: If partners reveal classified details about Ukraine's military needs, it shows they don't want to give anything
12:59
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is still waiting for Polish MiG-29 fighter jets
12:17
Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership
12:09
Two Swiss lawyers sanctioned by US for helping Russia evade sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: