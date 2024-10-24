President's Office denies that seven countries oppose Ukraine's NATO invitation

The Office of the President of Ukraine has denied reports that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine being invited to join the Alliance, stressing the active support of the majority of member states.

Source: a comment by Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the Office of the President

Quote: "Information in the media saying that seven countries oppose Ukraine being invited to join NATO is not true. These rumours are beneficial to those who want to create a false impression that Ukraine's accession does not have broad support among the Alliance members. In fact, the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the vast majority of member states, and active advocacy efforts are underway for the rest.

The invitation is the first point of the President's Victory Plan and a reliable path to a just and lasting peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Plan to international partners, the Ukrainian parliament and public, and media and civil society representatives, and is consolidating their efforts to bring Ukraine's invitation to join NATO closer."

Background: An article published by Politico yesterday stated that Zelenskyy's Victory Plan is running into a problem because it is based on Ukraine receiving an invitation to join NATO, and some key members of the alliance are not interested in that happening. According to Politico, those countries are Germany, the United States, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia and Spain.

