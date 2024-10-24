All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

President's Office denies that seven countries oppose Ukraine's NATO invitation

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 24 October 2024, 12:04
President's Office denies that seven countries oppose Ukraine's NATO invitation
Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the Office of the President. Photo: Wikimedia

The Office of the President of Ukraine has denied reports that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine being invited to join the Alliance, stressing the active support of the majority of member states.

Source: a comment by Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the Office of the President 

Quote: "Information in the media saying that seven countries oppose Ukraine being invited to join NATO is not true. These rumours are beneficial to those who want to create a false impression that Ukraine's accession does not have broad support among the Alliance members. In fact, the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the vast majority of member states, and active advocacy efforts are underway for the rest. 

Advertisement:

The invitation is the first point of the President's Victory Plan and a reliable path to a just and lasting peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Plan to international partners, the Ukrainian parliament and public, and media and civil society representatives, and is consolidating their efforts to bring Ukraine's invitation to join NATO closer."

Background: An article published by Politico yesterday stated that Zelenskyy's Victory Plan is running into a problem because it is based on Ukraine receiving an invitation to join NATO, and some key members of the alliance are not interested in that happening. According to Politico, those countries are Germany, the United States, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia and Spain.

Support UP or become our patron!

Office of the President of UkraineNATO
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy's communications adviser Lytvyn denies pressure on Ukrainska Pravda
CPJ calls on President's Office of Ukraine to stop systematic pressure on Ukrainska Pravda
Ukraine's Media Movement addresses Zelenskyy over government pressure on Ukrainska Pravda
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: