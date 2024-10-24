US Congress calls for consideration of "direct military action" if North Korean troops enter Ukraine

Republican Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, believes that if North Korean troops join the Russo-Ukrainian war, the United States should consider taking "direct military action".

Source: US newspaper The Hill, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Turner believes that the administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "must make clear that North Korean troops entering this conflict are a red line for the United States".

"If North Korean troops were to invade Ukraine’s sovereign territory, the United States needs to seriously consider taking direct military action against the North Korean troops," he said.

Background:

On Wednesday, South Korean intelligence reported that Pyongyang had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support Russian forces in their war against Ukraine and is also trying to isolate the families of selected soldiers in a certain place to prevent information from spreading.

The White House later confirmed reports that there are several thousand North Korean troops in Russia and stated that if North Korean troops are drawn into Russia's war against Ukraine, they would be considered legitimate targets, just like Russian troops.

In this context, Germany and Austria have summoned the North Korean ambassadors.

