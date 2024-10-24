All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US Congress calls for consideration of "direct military action" if North Korean troops enter Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 24 October 2024, 13:55
US Congress calls for consideration of direct military action if North Korean troops enter Ukraine
Photo: getty images

Republican Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, believes that if North Korean troops join the Russo-Ukrainian war, the United States should consider taking "direct military action".

Source: US newspaper The Hill, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Turner believes that the administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "must make clear that North Korean troops entering this conflict are a red line for the United States".

Advertisement:

"If North Korean troops were to invade Ukraine’s sovereign territory, the United States needs to seriously consider taking direct military action against the North Korean troops," he said.

Background:

  • On Wednesday, South Korean intelligence reported that Pyongyang had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support Russian forces in their war against Ukraine and is also trying to isolate the families of selected soldiers in a certain place to prevent information from spreading.
  • The White House later confirmed reports that there are several thousand North Korean troops in Russia and stated that if North Korean troops are drawn into Russia's war against Ukraine, they would be considered legitimate targets, just like Russian troops. 
  • In this context, Germany and Austria have summoned the North Korean ambassadors.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaUSAwarUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
North Korea
Leaders of Poland and South Korea condemn DPRK sending troops to help Russia
White House says North Korean troops in Ukraine are legitimate targets
North Korea has sent at least 3,000 troops to Russia – White House
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: