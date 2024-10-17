Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia aims to recruit over 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight in the war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of the European Council on 17 October

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that there is intelligence that North Korean officers are already in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, training alongside Russian soldiers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I'm not sure how many officers there are, but there is intelligence that suggests that Russia is depending on this reinforcement because it doesn't have time to mobilise [its own citizens], it has a lot of losses on the battlefield, and the public mood is against mobilisation. That is why he [Russian leader Vladimir Putin – ed.] is seeking external support. I know there is a plan to train 10,000 soldiers from various branches of the armed forces."

Zelenskyy said there is also evidence that "North Korea is currently training a contingent to send to fight against Ukraine".

"This is a very urgent matter [in terms of a response from Ukraine's partners – ed.], because it is effectively official confirmation that a second country is being drawn into the war and will fight alongside Russia against Ukraine as a contingent. This is a significant step," Zelenskyy concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.

On 12 October, the Institute for the Study of War reported that several thousand North Korean military personnel are undergoing training in Russia and may be deployed to Ukraine.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy stated that North Korea is supplying not only weapons but also personnel to Russian military forces. He urged Ukraine's partners to step up their support.

On 14 October, Zelenskyy said in his evening address that North Korea has de facto entered the war against Ukraine.

On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea is also supplying Russia with people to work in Russian factories.

Support UP or become our patron!