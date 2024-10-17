Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Russia aims to recruit over 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight in the war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of the European Council on 17 October
Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that there is intelligence that North Korean officers are already in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, training alongside Russian soldiers.
Quote: "I'm not sure how many officers there are, but there is intelligence that suggests that Russia is depending on this reinforcement because it doesn't have time to mobilise [its own citizens], it has a lot of losses on the battlefield, and the public mood is against mobilisation. That is why he [Russian leader Vladimir Putin – ed.] is seeking external support. I know there is a plan to train 10,000 soldiers from various branches of the armed forces."
Zelenskyy said there is also evidence that "North Korea is currently training a contingent to send to fight against Ukraine".
"This is a very urgent matter [in terms of a response from Ukraine's partners – ed.], because it is effectively official confirmation that a second country is being drawn into the war and will fight alongside Russia against Ukraine as a contingent. This is a significant step," Zelenskyy concluded.
Background:
- On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.
- On 12 October, the Institute for the Study of War reported that several thousand North Korean military personnel are undergoing training in Russia and may be deployed to Ukraine.
- On 13 October, Zelenskyy stated that North Korea is supplying not only weapons but also personnel to Russian military forces. He urged Ukraine's partners to step up their support.
- On 14 October, Zelenskyy said in his evening address that North Korea has de facto entered the war against Ukraine.
- On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea is also supplying Russia with people to work in Russian factories.
