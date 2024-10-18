Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:46
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.
Source: Budanov in an interview with The War Zone
Details: The Ukrainian defence intelligence chief noted that these troops are expected to be ready for combat starting 1 November, using Russian equipment and ammunition. The first unit of 2,600 soldiers will be deployed to Kursk Oblast. As for the further movement of the remaining North Korean troops, no information is available at this time.
"We currently don’t have the full picture," Budanov added.
Background:
- On 8 October, the South Korean Ministry of Defence said that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to support Russia.
- On 12 October, the Institute for the Study of War reported that several thousand North Korean soldiers were being trained in Russia and might be deployed to Ukraine.
- On 13 October, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with military personnel, and called on partners to increase aid for Ukraine.
- On 14 October, in his evening address, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had de facto entered the war.
- On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea was also supplying Russia with people to work at Russian factories.
- On 17 October, Zelenskyy specified that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.
