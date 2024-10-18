All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 October 2024, 10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.

Source: Budanov in an interview with The War Zone

Details: The Ukrainian defence intelligence chief noted that these troops are expected to be ready for combat starting 1 November, using Russian equipment and ammunition. The first unit of 2,600 soldiers will be deployed to Kursk Oblast. As for the further movement of the remaining North Korean troops, no information is available at this time.

Advertisement:

"We currently don’t have the full picture," Budanov added.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussiawar
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
North Korea
Seoul believes North Korea likely sent civilian personnel, not troops, to Russia
Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
NATO cannot confirm participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: