Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.

Source: Budanov in an interview with The War Zone

Details: The Ukrainian defence intelligence chief noted that these troops are expected to be ready for combat starting 1 November, using Russian equipment and ammunition. The first unit of 2,600 soldiers will be deployed to Kursk Oblast. As for the further movement of the remaining North Korean troops, no information is available at this time.

Advertisement:

"We currently don’t have the full picture," Budanov added.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!