All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence downs 36 out of 63 Russian drones across 12 oblasts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 October 2024, 10:04
Ukraine's air defence downs 36 out of 63 Russian drones across 12 oblasts
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 63 strike drones on the night of 24-25 October. Air defence downed 36 Russian drones, while 16 UAVs had disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy launched an attack with 63 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the night of 24-25 October 2024 (starting from 23:00 on 24 October).

Advertisement:

As of 10:00, the downing of 36 enemy UAVs has been confirmed in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne and Poltava oblasts. Most of the enemy drones were shot down over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts."

Details: Additionally, 16 Russian UAVs had disappeared from radar. The information is being clarified and updated.

This night’s air attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile forces, aircraft, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceShahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
air defence
Russian Shahed UAVs attack Lviv Oblast overnight, air defence responds
Drone wreckage damages windows at two businesses and transformer in Kyiv Oblast – photo
Air defence system shoots down drones in Kyiv and oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: