Ukraine's air defence downs 36 out of 63 Russian drones across 12 oblasts

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 63 strike drones on the night of 24-25 October. Air defence downed 36 Russian drones, while 16 UAVs had disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy launched an attack with 63 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the night of 24-25 October 2024 (starting from 23:00 on 24 October).

Advertisement:

As of 10:00, the downing of 36 enemy UAVs has been confirmed in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne and Poltava oblasts. Most of the enemy drones were shot down over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts."

Details: Additionally, 16 Russian UAVs had disappeared from radar. The information is being clarified and updated.

This night’s air attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile forces, aircraft, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!