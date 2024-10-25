All Sections
Russian Shahed UAVs attack Lviv Oblast overnight, air defence responds

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 25 October 2024, 03:13
Russian Shahed UAVs attack Lviv Oblast overnight, air defence responds
A mobile firing group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to a Russian drone attack on Lviv Oblast on the night of 24-25 October.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy Shahed [loitering munition] is already in the airspace of Lviv Oblast. Air defences are responding.

I urge the residents of the oblast not to ignore the messages about the increased danger and take cover in the closest shelters."

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported the presence of another Russian Shahed drone over Lviv Oblast, spotted near the village of Kulykiv. The drone frequently changed its course.

At 03:21, the official noted again that an attack drone had been spotted in the airspace of Lviv Oblast. It was heading for the settlements of Brody and Busk.

Background: On the evening of 24 October, Russian forces launched UAVs to attack Ukraine.

